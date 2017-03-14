Authorities responding to reported robbery in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Authorities are responding to a reported robbery in North Charleston

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Rite Aid in the 1100 block of Remount Road on Tuesday, March 14 at 9:40 a.m.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.