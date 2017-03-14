Authorities asking for help in death investigation

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD) -Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking information on a Florida man found dead near Santee on Saturday.

Investigators were notified 8:20 a.m. by witnesses who said that a male had been located in a vehicle parked on Legend Court just west of the Santee town limits.

Authorities discovered the man slumped over in the driver’s seat was not breathing and had signs of blood on his person.

An autopsy later confirmed the man’s identify as a 43-year-old Clyde Bethea III, who was discovered to have died from at least one gunshot wound.

The Middleburg, Florida man was found inside a white Toyota Forerunner, which has been towed for processing.

If anyone has any information or saw Bethea prior to the shooting, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

