2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly Mount Pleasant shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department made a second arrest in a fatal shooting that took place in Mount Pleasant.

Damon Heyward, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, February 24, authorities responded to Kidmore Road and Boston Grill Road following a call of shots fired.

While investigating, police found a black Toyota Camry with broken windows in a yard in the 2700 block area of Kidmore Road. Justin Nelson, 22, was found inside, unresponsive, with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” according to an affidavit.

Medics transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he later died.

On Saturday, March 4, Sky’lur Armond Green, 17, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on unrelated charges. He later revealed to authorities that he met Nelson on Kidmore Street. “After a certain action took place,” he shot Nelson several times with a .40 caliber handgun. Numerous shell casings were located in the area near the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Green is facing several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.