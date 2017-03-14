2 SC DOT workers struck and killed in Aiken County; arrest made

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers near North Augusta.

Lonnie Dean Miller is charged with one count of leaving the scene involving an injury and two counts of leaving the scene involving a death.

Authorities say the collision happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13 just east of Interstate 520 near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres said a tan vehicle hit three workers and two of them died. SCDOT identified the victims as 54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark.

The third worker suffered only minor injuries.

It’s not clear what the three workers were doing at the time of the incident.