Update: Arrest made in fatal accident involving SCDOT workers

Aiken County (WJBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly hit and run accident in Aiken County.

We’re told the driver of a tan Pontiac Grand Prix traveling northbound on Highway 421 at South Carolina Highway 125 struck three South Carolina Department of Transportation workers just after 8:30 Monday morning.

Two of those workers, 54-year-old Anthony J. Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark were killed. A third SCDOT worker, who has not been identified, also suffered minor injuries.

Investigators located the suspected vehicle a few hours after the crash, but the search continues for the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.

