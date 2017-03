AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – We’ve learned that a third DOT worker was struck in Monday morning’s deadly hit & run.

Authorities say that a tan Pontiac Grand Prix traveling northbound struck the three SCDOT workers around 8:32 a.m.

Two of those workers were killed, the third suffered minor injuries.

Investigators later located the suspected vehicle with damage associated with collision somewhere away from the scene.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of that vehicle.