TSA prepared for 10-year high in Spring Break travel

The Transportation Security Administration is prepared for Spring Break travel, which typically begins in late February and continues into April. TSA will screen approximately 62 million travelers at airports nationwide in March.

Last year the TSA at Charleston International Airport screened an average of 5,399 passengers a day during Spring Break travel season.

“Spring is the start of the high travel season in Charleston and this is also the time of year that Charleston International Airport gets busier,” said Paul G. Campbell Jr., executive director and CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “We want students and families taking Spring Break vacations to have a great travel experience. There are things they can do to make traveling easier.”

Arrive early, Campbell said. In its Spring Break travel advisory the TSA goes on to recommend that travelers consider adding time in your travel plans for traffic, parking, rental car returns and airline check-in. Arrive up to two hours in advance of your flight departure time for domestic travel.

TSA tracks daily screening operations at every major airport to rapidly address any problems that arise by deploying personnel, canine teams and technology as needed.

“As we approach the Spring Break travel period, security remains our top priority, and we are taking every measure, both seen and unseen, to protect the millions of air travelers,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia. “TSA continues to work closely in partnership with industry stakeholders to improve the traveling experience, while keeping every traveler safe.”

