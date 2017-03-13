Truck drivers survive crash, burial under mounds of cabbage

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Two truck drivers are recovering after a highway crash and being buried under a load of cabbage.

Multiple media organizations report that the two men survived their tractor-trailer crashing into a bridge over Interstate 95 in Colleton County on Friday.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say the truck then went down an embankment and struck several trees. The front of the trailer gave way, hurling the load of cabbage onto the cab and trapping the two men.

Rescue crews dug through mounds of cabbage and then used hand tools to free the driver.

Both men suffered multiple serious injuries.