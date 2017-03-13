Suspicious fire destroys cabins at Methodist camp meeting

By Published: Updated:

ROWESVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A suspicious fire destroyed more than a dozen cabins at a South Carolina campground where Methodists have gathered for religious getaways for about two centuries.

The Times and Democrat or Orangeburg reports that the fire consumed about 15 of the 36 cabins at the Cattle Creek Campground on Friday night. The church on the grounds was unharmed.

Orangeburg County Chief Fire Operations Officer Teddy Wolfe said the fire is suspicious.

The National Register of Historic Places lists the campground as operating since the early 1800s. The small cabins of rough, unpainted lumber have dirt floors and upstairs rooms reached by a small stairway or ladder.

