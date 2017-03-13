South Carolina, Clemson and College of Charleston receive Tournament bids

South Carolina Gamecocks (22-10)

South Carolina (22-10) earned a No. 7 seed in its ninth berth to the NCAA Tournament and will face 10th-seeded Marquette (19-12) in the First Round in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 17. The Gamecocks will be playing in the East Regional and with a victory, would face the winner of second-seeded Duke (27-8) vs. 15th-seeded Troy (22-14) on Sunday. Defending National Champion Villanova is the No. 1 seed at the top of the East Regional.

South Carolina’s selection to the 2017 NCAA Tournament field marks the Gamecocks’ ninth trip all-time to the NCAA Tournament and the first since 2004. Carolina holds an all-time record of 4-9 in NCAA Tournament games, with its last win coming in the 1973 East Regional Consolation versus Southwestern Louisiana (now Louisiana Lafayette). Carolina’s first-ever win in the Tournament came in a 53-51 win over Temple in 1972, when Gamecock great Kevin Joyce hit a last-second jumper to propel the Gamecocks past the Owls into the Sweet 16.

South Carolina enters NCAA Tournament play with a 22-10 overall record, which included a 12-6 mark in SEC contests. The Gamecocks finished in a tie for third place in the final league standings. Carolina posted 11 RPI top 100 wins during the regular season, while also collecting seven wins away from home. South Carolina has three wins this season over ranked opponents and was ranked for nine weeks in the Associated Press’ Top 25 Poll.

Clemson Tigers (17-15)

In the Upstate, the Clemson Tigers received a bit as the #2 team in the NIT. This past regular season started well for Clemson but the Tigers finished with a (6-12) record in the ACC.

However, with the high seeding the Tigers set to host Oakland in the 1st round. This is the 16th appearance in this Tourney.

College of Charleston (25-9)

The College of Charleston men’s basketball team will make its fifth all-time appearance in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) as the 32-team field was announced on Selection Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Cougars (25-9) last played in and received a NIT automatic bid in 2011 as the Southern Conference regular-season champions under former head coach Bobby Cremins and advanced all the way to the quarterfinals – the program’s deepest postseason run in the month of March.

CofC advanced to the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship under third-year head coach Earl Grant and earned an at-large bid in this year’s field by the body of the team’s work in the regular and postseason.

The Cougars will face fourth-seeded Colorado State (23-11) in the first round on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 7 p.m. (MT) before a national television audience on ESPN3 at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. It will mark a first-time meeting between both schools.

“Colorado State is a very good team,” Grant said. “They play in a very good league and made it to the Mountain West Conference championship game and lost to Nevada. They are well coached and talented. It will be a great challenge for us to play another great team on their home court. I am really happy for our players and coaches. They put so much hard work into being able to play in a postseason tournament. It is great to be rewarded for our efforts this season. Hopefully, we can continue to advance.”

The Cougars are 4-4 all-time in the NIT having last played Dayton (W, 94-84) in the first round, Cleveland State (W, 64-56) in the second round and Wichita State (L, 75-82) in the quarterfinals in 2011.

The winner of the first-round game will advance to second-round action slated for March 16-20 with the quarterfinals on March 21 and 22.