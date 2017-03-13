Recognized face of the coastal crisis chaplaincy resigns

By Published:
Costal Crisis Chaplaincy

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The well recognized face of the coastal crisis chaplaincy has resigned.

Chaplin Rob Dewey who has been the voice of the organization and a fixture during community crises and tragedies for more than 20 years is no longer with the group.

Published reports say Dewey was told that his leadership was questioned and so he stepped down.

Sources say that Dewey was actually forced to step aside by the chaplaincy board.

The coastal crisis chaplaincy is a 501c3 organization.

There will be a celebration of his service on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Cathedral

