National Napping Day marks return of daylight saving

(WSPA)–It’s National Napping Day! The “holiday” marks the return to daylight saving time. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, National Napping Day gives you the chance to catch up on that hour of sleep you lost Sunday by springing forward.

National Napping Day became a thing in 1999. Former Boston University professor William Anthony came up with the national day as a way to highlight the health benefits of a nap. Studies have shown that short 10-to-20 minute naps work wonders for productivity.