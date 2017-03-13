Multiple sites vandalized in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department is investigating a string of vandalisms in West Ashley, including one at a library named after one of the Emanuel AME Church shooting victims.

Staff at the Cynthia Graham Hurd library found the graffiti on the walls and walkway leading into the library Monday morning. Crews spent most of the day cleaning up the insensitive markings about blacks, whites and the police.

County Council Chairman Vic Rawl issued a statement following the incident:

“The vandalism that occurred at the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrew’s Regional Library is both unfortunate and sad. There’s no place for this sort of deplorable act in our community. Our libraries are places of education and growth for children and we’ll assist law enforcement in any way possible.”

Police were also called to a home on Playground Road where a car and home appeared to be defaced with racial slurs from black spray-paint. Residents told police they found the markings Monday morning.

A short distance away from those two, the W.L. Stephens Aquatics Center was vandalized Friday. Police say someone used black spray-paint on a storage shed and the basketball court.

CPD is asking for anyone with information to come forward and has not said if the three incidents are related.