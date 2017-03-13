Local Archeologist, Anthropologist Retained to Review Remains Found at Construction Site

Charleston, S.C.—During construction related to the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Improvement project, some human remains were uncovered near Harmon Field.

The city has hired Brockington and Associates, a Charleston-area archeological firm, and Dr. Ade Ofunniyin, adjunct professor of anthropology at the College of Charleston, to document and review the site. Per the archeologist’s recommendation, the city will excavate the area immediately surrounding the construction site.

“All work in that area has been suspended, while the city works with Brockington and Associates to ensure that these remains are handled in a respectful and dignified manner,” said city attorney Susan Herdina. “We will be releasing more information as it becomes available over the next few days.”