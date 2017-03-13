Holiday Inn hosting one day job fair

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Holiday Inn Charleston, Mount Pleasant and the The Holiday Inn Express Downtown Charleston are looking hiring dedicated team members.
The Holiday Inn will be holing a job fair in search for qualified applicants on Wednesday.
the event will be he on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m.- 5 p.m. at 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant,
The following positions are available for immediate hire:
-Room Attendant
-Night Auditor
-Restaurant Bartender
-Houseman
-Front Desk Agent
-Restaurant Server
-Breakfast Attendant
-Maintenance Tech
-Line Cook