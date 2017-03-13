Charleston Police investigate vandalism cases on public buildings

CHARLESTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — Charleston Police are investigating several cases of vandalism that occurred between Friday, March 10th and Sunday March 13th in the West Ashley area.

The vandalism occurred at W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at 780 W. Oak Forest Drive, the residence at 810 Playground Road and The Cynthia Hurd Library at 1735 North Woodmere Drive.

Officers responded to the recreation center about 7:00 a.m. Friday, March 10th and found that someone spray painted profanity and racial slurs on a rear storage shed and a basketball court.

On Monday March 13th, officers responded to the residence at 810 Playground Road about 6:00 a.m. in reference to someone spray painting racial slurs on the residence and profanity on the owner’s vehicle.

About three hours later, officers responded to the Cynthia Hurd Library in reference to profanity and racial slurs painted on the building and the walkway.

Investigators are trying to determine if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.