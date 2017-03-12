Sunday afternoon crash kills 1 in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, SC (WCBD) — One person died in a Sunday afternoon Colleton County wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the single car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at Sidneys Road and Street Skull Swamp Lane near Walterboro.

A driver and passenger of a 2005 Subaru were traveling northbound on Sidneys Road, when the vehical ran off the right side of the road. The car hit a tree and overturned. The passenger was ejected from the car and died.

The driver was injured and transported to the hospital.

Neither the driver, nor the passenger were wearing seat belts.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.