Pedestrian hit by two cars, killed

Catherine Korizno, AP Published:

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- A pedestrian has died after being hit by two cars in Berkeley County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. on US 17 A on Garcia Lane.

A woman and two juveniles were driving north in a Toyota minivan on US 17 A when she hit a pedestrian in dark clothing trying to cross the street.

The driver and juveniles were wearing their seat belts and three did not sustain injuries.

The pedestrian was lying on the road when a second car, a GMC Jimmy, struck him again.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

