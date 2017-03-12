Palmetto Store in McClellanville catches fire

MCCLELLANVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD)- The Palmetto Store in McClellanville caught fire Saturday night. Georgetown and Awendaw Fire Department along with Charleston County EMS and Mt. Pleasant Fire and County Rescue were called to the store around 11:00pm Saturday night for a reported structure fire.

When they arrived on scene they saw the Palmetto Store engulfed in flames. Awendaw-McClellanville say, the fire was coming from the back of the building. A water shuttle was established immediately to help put out the fire. Fire crews were on scene overnight and into the early morning hours Sunday.

It’s unclear what started the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation at this time. As more information comes into our newsroom we will update you on air and online.