One person dead after single car collision in Summerville

(Summerville) – One person has died as a result of a single-car collision that occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. March 12, 2017 on South Main Street in Summerville.

Natasha Cragin, 33, of Summerville died at 11:21 a.m. today at Trident Regional Medical Center.

The Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

