Father, son battle for lead in Iditarod race across Alaska

By Published:
Two-time Iditarod champion Mitch Seavey takes off two positions ahead of his son, reigning champion Dallas Seavey, at the start of the 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Ellamarie Quimby)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A father and son are battling for the lead in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Mitch Seavey, a two-time Iditarod champion, was the first musher out of the checkpoint in the village of Kaltag on Sunday, leaving at 4:40 a.m. Dallas Seavey departed five minutes later.

The Iditarod crosses nearly 1,000 miles of grueling Alaska wilderness.

Dallas Seavey has won four of the past five races. He is a third generation musher who grew up helping his dad train his racing teams, according to the Iditarod’s website.

The father and son are close, but also competitive. Mitch Seavey finished in second place behind Dallas the past two years.

The third competitor out of Kaltag on Sunday was veteran musher Wade Marrs of Alaska, who left at 5:28 a.m.

Next was Nicolas Petit, a native of France who lives just south of Anchorage. Petit departed at 6:35 a.m.

Rounding out the top five was Joar Leifseth Ulsom of Norway, who left Kaltag at 6:50 a.m.

This year’s race started March 6 in Fairbanks. The winner is expected early this week in the town of Nome, along Alaska’s frozen Bering Sea coast.

Mushers begin the race with teams of 12 to 16 dogs, and must have at least five on the towline at the finish line.

Mitch and Dallas Seavey each arrived at Kaltag with 13 dogs and left with 12.

The Kaltag checkpoint offers a brief respite before the trail heads overland to the wind-whipped coast of Norton Sound, the race website says.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s