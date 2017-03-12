Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say 13-year-old Charlette Nina Lee Murray was last seen at her home on March 11 at 6:45 pm.

Murray is 5’4 and 105 lbs. She has long, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, yellow converse high-top shoes, a navy blue shirt, and a light blue Nike athletic jacket.

Anyone who has information about Murray’s whereabouts, call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.