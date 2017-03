MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCBD) — Firefighters are battled a house fire Sunday evening in McClellanville.

Charleston County EMS and Awendaw Fire responded to the 1600 block of River Road off Highway 17 around 7:00 p.m.

News 2 spoke with family members who say people were inside the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Stay with WCBD News 2 and Counton2.com as more information becomes available.