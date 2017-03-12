Bree Newsome’s CofC event: how much did it cost?

News 2 Staff Published:
Police surround the flagpole flying the Confederate battle flag at a Confederate monument at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, June, 27, 2015 as Bree Newsome of Charlotte, N.C. climbs the pole to remove the banner. She was taken into custody when she came down. The flag was raised again by capitol workers about 45 minutes later. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- News 2 is now learning how much it cost the College of Charleston to host Bree Newsome for a speech in late February.

The Office of Legal Affairs at the College of Charleston tells us that the total amount incurred for Newsome’s trip was $18,162.84, plus a hotel room.

Of that amount, $9,000 was paid to Newsome by her booking agency.

Newsome caused controversy after she climbed a 30 foot pole to remove the Confederate flag from in front of South Carolina’s Statehouse.

When she came to speak at the college on February 22nd, the South Carolina Secessionist party and Black Lives Matter chapter protested.

The Secessionist party posted Confederate flags on downtown Charleston parking garages, prompting city officials to issue a statement prohibiting the activity.

The Charleston Police Department has charged one man, Charleston’s Black Lives Matter founder Muhiyidin Moye, with disorderly conduct as he attempted to grab a large confederate flag out of the hands of another protester.

 

