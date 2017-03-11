Victim identified in fatal North Charleston shooting

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

25-year-old Thelmont Royal from North Charleston died from a gunshot wound after being shot on Bonds Avenue Thursday night.

He was taken to MUSC where he later died just before midnight.

