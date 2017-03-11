Source: US attorney Bharara rejects step-down request

Larry Neumeister, AP Published:
In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits to make a statement at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington. Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration, the Justice Department said Friday, March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — An outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor known for crusading against public corruption is taking President Donald Trump up on his word that he can remain in his post.

A person with knowledge of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s (buh-RAH’-ruh’s) actions said Saturday he is not complying with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ request to resign along with other prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The person said Bharara is remaining in his post after receiving assurances last year from Trump and Sessions that they wanted him to stay on. The person wasn’t authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Spokespeople for Bharara’s office declined comment after word Friday that Bharara’s name was included on Sessions’ list.

The Justice Department declined comment Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s