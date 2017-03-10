VIDEO: 4-year-old Ohio girl blown away by high winds

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s high winds were strong enough to pick a 4-year-old girl off the ground in a suburb of Cleveland.

Surveillance footage shows little Madison walking up to the front door of her home in Lyndhurst. She opens the glass door, and a gust of wind catches it, pulling Madison with it.

The girl’s mother, Brittany Gardner, posted video of the scary moment to her Facebook page on Wednesday and set it to a Frank Sinatra song.

Gardner said her daughter is perfectly fine, and laughed along with it.