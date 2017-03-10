U.S. Customs and Border Patrol plan to award contracts for border wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on a website for federal contractors that the request for bids on building the proposed border wall will be open as of March 6.

Companies would have to submit “concept papers” to design and build prototypes by March 10.

CBP says that they will narrow the selection, then shortly after require the finalists to renew their offers with a price attached by March 24.

The latest timetable shows that President Trump is aggressively pursuing plans to build the 2,000 mile border wall between Mexico.

During a Conservative Political Action Conference today, Mr. Trump said that construction will start “very soon” and is ahead of schedule.

Despite the strained relationship between the U.S. and Mexico, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are expected to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other top officials. Tillerson and Kelly arrived in Mexico City separately earlier this week.