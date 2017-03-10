Stroll for Seizure Control hosted in downtown Charleston Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC -South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy will be hosting their 7th annual Stroll for Seizure Control on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Hampton Park, located in downtown Charleston.

Check in and same day registration for the event will begin at 9 a.m. and the actual stroll will kick off at 10 a.m.

This year’s event brings a record number of early registrants, family oriented activities and Heather’s Ride Organization will be on hand to offer tandem bicycle rides for special needs patients (participants must be registered event attendees). This event will be set up by the gazebo, located on the Rutledge Avenue end of the park.

Epilepsy patients, caregivers, family members, friends and advocates are invited to join us! For more information, CLICK HERE and select the “Stroll Info” tab.

Epilepsy is a general term for several diagnoses that involve recurring seizures. The seizures are triggered by abnormal electrical activity in the brain that results in involuntary changes in body movement, behavior, sensation and, in some cases, loss of consciousness. Having seizures and epilepsy also can affect one’s safety, relationships, work, driving and so much more.

How epilepsy is perceived or how people are treated (stigma) often is a bigger problem than the seizures. “The stigma associated with epilepsy is often due to fear while watching someone have a seizure and the lack of knowledge of what to do or how to help. People with epilepsy are sometimes treated poorly because of something over which they have no control. They are often made fun of, have personal items stolen or even ignored while having seizures in public. One of South Carolina Advocates for Epilepsy’s main goals is to provide appropriate training that will keep epilepsy patients safe and help reduce the negative stigma. South Carolina Advocates For Epilepsy (SAFE) is available to provide seizure first–‐aid training to employers, schools, daycares, churches, civic and sport organizations throughout South Carolina.” –Karen St. Marie (SAFE Founder)

More people live with epilepsy than with autism spectrum disorders, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy combined. Many noteworthy people have/had epilepsy from Pop Star Prince to Florence Griffith–‐Joyner to previous Minnesota football Coach Jerry Kill.