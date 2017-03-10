Pre-trial hearing in ex-officer’s federal civil rights trial

By Published:
Courtesy: Post and Courier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former South Carolina police officer facing civil rights charges in the death of an unarmed black motorist will soon be in federal court.

Documents filed Friday show a March 17 pre-trial hearing is scheduled in Charleston for Michael Slager.

The former North Charleston officer’s federal trial is set to begin in May. He’s charged with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights when he shot the man to death as Scott ran from a traffic stop in April 2015.

The hearing serves as a place for the court to hash out a battery of motions filed by Slager’s attorneys, including a request to toss out statements he gave investigators and not show jurors video of the shooting.

State prosecutors have charged Slager with murder. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s