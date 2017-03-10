Philip Simmons Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award



News 2 presents Philip Simmons Elementary with our Cool School award.

All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Philip Simmons Elementary in Wando. Philip Simmons Elementary opened as a new school this school year in a new state of the art facility. The school is named after iconic ironwork artisan Philip Simmons. PSES offers a STEAM, Science Technology Engineering, Art, and Math curriculum, with one-to-one Chromebooks, 3-D printer, and coding lessons for kindergartener students.

Congratulations Philip Simmons Iron Horses!

