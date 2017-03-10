News 2 presents Philip Simmons Elementary with our Cool School award.
Philip Simmons Elementary in Berkeley county is our Cool School of the week.
All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Philip Simmons Elementary in Wando. Philip Simmons Elementary opened as a new school this school year in a new state of the art facility. The school is named after iconic ironwork artisan Philip Simmons. PSES offers a STEAM, Science Technology Engineering, Art, and Math curriculum, with one-to-one Chromebooks, 3-D printer, and coding lessons for kindergartener students.
Congratulations Philip Simmons Iron Horses!
Philip Simmons Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award
Philip Simmons Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges