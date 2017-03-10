Patriots Point to begin U.S.S. Yorktown restoration

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.(WCBD) – The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is taking the first steps to address repairs called for in a 2015 structural assessment of the USS Yorktown. In March, more than 60,000 gallons of fuel and an “oily water mixture” will be removed from fuel tanks in a 52-foot section of the ship located below the fourth deck near the bow.

The USS Yorktown will remain open to the public during the project. The fuel that is removed from the ship will be taken by contractors and recycled.

“When the state of South Carolina took ownership of the Yorktown from the Navy in 1975, the ship was given to us with more than 160,000 gallons of fuel onboard,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Mac Burdette. “Before we can tackle the larger projects called for in the 2015 structural assessment of the ship, we have to remove that fuel and oily water mixtures that have been found onboard. Foremost in our mind is the removal of this hazardous fuel, so that an accidental puncture or leak can never threaten Charleston Harbor.”

In 2015, after more than 40 years resting in the salty waters of Charleston Harbor, it was determined that the Yorktown is in relatively great shape structurally, and poses no immediate risks to the environment.

The contractor hired to conduct the assessment, Collins Engineering, estimated that $40 million of repairs to the ship’s hull would need to be addressed at some point in the foreseeable