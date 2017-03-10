New plans for former Morris Sokol Furniture building in Charleston

Related Coverage Owner of Morris Sokol Furniture Company retiring, store closing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Plans are in the works for the former Morris Sokol furniture store in downtown Charleston.

The opened store on upper King Street opened in 1921 at 510 King Street, downtown Charleston. Former president, owner, and son of Morris Sokol, Joseph Sokol, joined his father’s business after graduating from the Citadel and serving a few years in the U.S. Army. It closed in 2015 after 94 years in business.

“It’s the right time.” Joe Sokol said in 2015. “Business has never been stronger. I wish I were 63 instead of 83 years old, so it’s time to move on.”

Joe worked at the King Street store since graduating from the Citadel in the early 1950’s. “I have met so many great customers, many who have become good friends,” said Sokol. “I want to thank those who helped me so much along the way, especially my family and our loyal employees.”

Now the new owners want you to weigh-in on what should move into the space.

A design team will then take those suggestions and create a master plan.

You can see the plans at the former furniture store on Friday, March 10 from 4-6 p.m.