Marion County town seeks funds after Matthew damages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials in the Marion County town of Nichols are pleading with state lawmakers for money to help the town survive after flooding from Hurricane Matthew last fall.

The State newspaper reported that former Marion Rep. Jim Battle of Nichols told a Senate panel Thursday the town of nearly 400 people needs $700,000.

More than 80 percent of the homes in the town are vacant. Fifteen of its 22 businesses are closed. The town has already spent its three-month reserve. Battle says it could take too long for federal funding to arrive.

Battle says the money would help repair city-owned buildings and replace flooded vehicles and equipment.

One senator said he’s concerned about setting a precedent and wanted to talk with Senate leaders before acting on the request.