Lane closures scheduled for Kiawah Island Parkway

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Several lane closures are scheduled for Kiawah Island as construction crews make repairs to the Kiawah Island Parkway.

The deep-depth patching repairs will take place from Wednesday, March 8 – Friday, March 10 and Sunday, March 12 – Monday, March 13.

Wednesday, March 8 – Friday, March 10

The contractor will work on the areas of the Kiawah Island Parkway that can be detoured.

There will only be one Kiawah Island Parkway detour at a time.

Work will be performed between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

You should expect delays in work areas during performance time.

Sunday, March 12 – Monday, March 13

The contractor will work on areas of the Kiawah Island Parkway where no detour is available.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area they are working.

This work will be done in the evening, beginning at 5 p.m., in order to minimize disruptions to traffic.

The four areas that they are unable to detour are:

From the Main Gate to Kiawah Beach Drive

From Sora Rail Road to the first Sea Forest Drive

From the second Sea Forest Drive to Sanctuary Beach Drive

From Green Dolphin Way to the Vanderhorst Gate

This project will be followed later in March by a road rejuvenation project, to give the road a more uniformed appearance.