Groundbreaking ceremony set for 17.3-acre property in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A groundbreaking ceremony is set for the first Speculative Building at the Winding Woods Commerce Park in Dorchester County.

Santee Cooper, Edisto Electric Cooperative, along with the project’s architect and general contractor will be on hand.

We’re told the funding to purchase the 17.3-acre property via the Upper Dorchester County Economic Development Fund was made possible with the support of Senator John W. Matthews and Representative Patsy Knight.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Commerce Park on Highway 78 near Saint George.

Construction of the spec. building is scheduled for completion in summer of 2017.