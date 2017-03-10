Gerber recalls ravioli because of mislabeling

WPRI Published:

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI  (WPRI) – Gerber Product Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups because the packages could be mislabeled.

The company says the full ingredient list on the package lists “egg” as an ingredient, but the “contains” statement, which is used to further alert parents to allergens, does not include “egg” as it is required to.

Children who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported thus far.

Gerber is in the process of updating its food package labels to make it easier for parents to identify foods that contain allergens such as egg, milk and wheat.

On updated packages, this information can be found in the “contains” statement as well as the ingredient list.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s