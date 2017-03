GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Georgetown County are actively searching for a missing person.

Leon Harrison Jr., 32 was last seen on Saturday, February 25 between 10-11 p.m. by his wife, at 1015 Highmarket St., in Georgetown.

A family member reported him missing on March 9.

Harrison is described as an African-Amercian man, standing at approximately 5’8, and weighing 217 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Powell at 843-527-6763.