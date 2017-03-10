Emergency crews responding to fatal shooting

By Published:

NORTH CHALRESTON, SC (WCBD) – Emergency crews are currently responding to a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch the North Charleston Police Department, Charleston County EMS and are Charleston County Coroner are all on scene of the incident, which is located in the 2000 Block of Atlas Street.

