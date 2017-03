CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is in search of an endangered missing person.

Authorities are in search of Tiffany Wallace. Wallace was last seen on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Motel 6 parking lot located at 2058 Savannah Highway.

Wallace is describe as a white female, with black hair and brown eyes, she drives a black Pontiac Firebird, tag number KLR220.

Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts pleas call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.