BCSD to hold executive session concerning district’s financial investigation

Related Coverage Former Berkeley schools CFO admitted to taking nearly $400,000

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County School District will hold a special meeting related to the district’s financial investigation.

Former CFO Brantley Thomas was fired February 2017 for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the school district. Officials were given copies of 10 checks that the investigators said Thomas converted and deposited to his own account. They totaled more than $382,000 dollars.

“We have concerns that there may be additional amounts misappropriated and we are committed to getting to the bottom to discover any and all wrongdoing. We want to act swiftly to make decisions to stabilize the financial security of this district, and we acknowledge that ultimately our duty is to the children in our schools and the citizens of Berkeley County, ” Board Vice Chairman Mac McQuillin said last month when the issue first came to light.

Thomas admitted what he did to the FBI.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Berkeley County School District Headquarters in Moncks Corner.