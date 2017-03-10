Basketball fundraiser held tomorrow for Airman Porcher

Related Coverage Community rallies to help Airman left paralyzed after act of kindness



A fundraiser to help an Airman left paralyzed after an act of kindness will take place tomorrow.

We first told you about Jamia Porcher last week. The 20-year-old Airman First Class, Georgetown native, high school basketball star, Clemson student was left paralyzed from the shoulders down in June. She was on her way to work at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Jamia avoided an accident with an 18-wheeler, but another driver did not. She stopped to help, and was hit by another car.

Jamia currently rents a mobile home in Georgetown. Her family drives her to Charleston three days a week for therapy,

The community is working to raise money to help Jamia, and will hold a basketball classic tomorrow in honor of this basketball player and fan. Family member Keith Moore says, “Our goal is to help Jamia get a larger home that’s going to allow her the space necessary to get around and also some equipment that she needs, as well as hoping to get some smart features in there to give her a sense of independence again in her life. We will have skills and drills contest, slam dunking contest, three point shoot out by our local high schools, as well as an alumni game with the older folks to get them involved as well.” Jamia says, “Very grateful. You see all the people come together which is a beautiful thing, and I feel loved.”

An all-star basketball classic will take place at Georgetown High School, her alma mater, Saturday March 11th at 5pm. Tickets are 5-dollars in advance, and 7-dollars at the door. There is also a GoFundMe page set up for Jamia https://www.gofundme.com/s6-miastrong. If you would like more information about the fundraiser, call 843-344-1575, 843-344-0859 or 843-485-7195 for more information about tickets.

