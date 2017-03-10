Armed intruders force their way into occupied residence

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD) -An Orangeburg man has been charged with burglary and multiple counts of kidnapping after intruders broke into a home last week.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 21-year-old Brandon Berry has been charged with first-degree burglary, four counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapons during a violent crime.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Berry on Saturday.

Residents at a Throne Drive home called 911 on February 27 after three armed men broke into their residence.

The residents said that around 10:20 p.m. someone knocked on their door. As they went to open the door, the intruders forced their way inside the home.

Once inside, one of the gunmen held the four occupants at gunpoint while the other two rummaged through the house.

The gunmen removed several pieces of electronics and shoes before forcing the occupants to their knees in a back room of the residence.

The occupants were then left inside the room with the door blocked by a mattress as the intruders fled.

Berry was taken into custody on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, Ravenell said.