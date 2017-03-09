Warrant issued for man tied to stolen Goose Creek car

Related Coverage Body found burned in barrel in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old in connection with a car stolen from Goose Creek.

Shannon Maurice Smith Jr. is charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more for the theft of a 2017 Honda Civic which belongs to the owner of 469 Madeline Dr., Michael Mullikin.

Mullikin is currently reported as a missing person.

A burned body was found at the 469 Madeline Dr. location on February 27. Police originally responded to the home for the report of a missing person. Later in the evening, officers found a barrel containing a body in the backyard of the house.

Right now, investigators are awaiting the results of forensic testing of samples currently at the SLED laboratory to help assist in identifying the remains found.

Coroner’s office officials say they don’t know how long the body had been there.

Smith Jr. is currently wanted in North Carolina on a weapons charge that may carry a higher extradition priority than the Goose Creek Police Departments grand larceny charge. The Berkeley County Solicitor’s Office is working with North Carolina authorities on this situation, according to Major John Grainger.