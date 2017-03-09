Suspects arrested for trafficking $95,300 worth of methamphetamine

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) – Two suspect were arrested for trafficking $95,300 worth of meth in Berkeley County on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:08 Tuesday evening a Berkeley County K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-26 relating to a traffic violation. While the deputy was speaking with the driver he noticed an open alcoholic beverage in the center console.

According to authorities they deputy asked the driver and passenger exit the vehicle, upon the suspect exiting the deputy noticed additional contraband.

Due to the items the deputy observed a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. The first item located was a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in the front, passenger floor area. After locating the pipe, a make-up bag that contained three, large bundled packages that contained a clear, crystal-like substance was found. All three bundles were packaged in freezer bags and wrapped in plastic wrap.

The substance in the bags field-tested presumptive for methamphetamine. The total weight of methamphetamine seized was 953 gross grams with an approximate street value of $95,300.

Dwayne Breeden Morrison of Meadowcreek Court, Dunwoody, GA and Sean Albert Taylor who is listed as homeless were both arrested and charged with drugs /trafficking in meth or cocaine base, 400 g or more.

Both are in the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.