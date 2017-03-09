Sheriff: Sumter man confesses to 1987 death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Richland County sheriff says a Sumter man has confessed to killing a woman nearly 30 years ago.

Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters in Columbia on Wednesday that DNA evidence provided the evidence to link 53-year-olda to the death of 34-year-old Patricia Ann Green.

Her body was found near McEntire Air National Guard Base in 1987.

Johnson already was serving four life prison terms for the deaths of four women in Sumter County. Lott says investigators went to prison to confront Johnson with the DNA evidence and he confessed before being told about the DNA material. Lott says Johnson knew things about Green’s death that only the killer would have known.