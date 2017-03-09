Prescribed fire scheduled for Naval Weapons Station

By Published:

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A  prescribed fire on the Naval Weapons Station is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 in the Marrington Burn Area.

Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and the Air Force Wildland Fire Center will conduct a prescribed fire from 9:45 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m.

A prescribed fire is not a wildfire. “It is a managed burn, conducted by trained natural resources professionals. These fires are coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments,” according to Joint Base Charleston officials.

Please do not call 911 or the local fire departments to report these fires. Joint Base Charleston personnel can confirm authorized burning activity at (843) 764-7555.

