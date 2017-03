McDonald’s wants to expand its chicken offerings — particularly the crispy, fried kind — using all white meat and no artificial flavors or preservatives.

The home of the Big Mac said Tuesday it has begun testing a new buttermilk chicken tender in North Carolina.

The tenders are available in 138 restaurants across the Charlotte area and come with a new signature sauce that is “slightly tangy and sweet,” according to McDonald’s. The company did not say if the new sauce is also free of additives.