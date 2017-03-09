Man charged in connection with September 2016 downtown Charleston shooting death

Related Coverage 34-year-old man killed in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Detectives have filed charges against an inmate at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution for the homicide that took place on September 14, 2016, in downtown Charleston.

Eugene Rollerson, 26, of Claussen Drive, Goose Creek is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Rollerson, who was at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution on unrelated charges, is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Officers responded to the area of Columbus Street and Hanover Street about 10:45 p.m. on September 14 in reference to shots fired. Stephen Grant, 34, of Charleston was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

Forensic evidence and surveillance video led police to file charges against Rollerson, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Department detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.