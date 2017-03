The stories of how some of these startups that I’ve featured this week on News 2 Today got their start, are really great.

However, The Southern Trapper story is my favorite.

It all started as a mentorship with Dane Bligh, and a Lowcountry elementary school student. It’s turned into a business that employs several master leatherman and a sales force.

Click the video above to watch the story about how The Southern Trapper got its start, and what Bligh says is next.